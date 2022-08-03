Video provided by Yuengling

FARMLAND, Ind. — From farm to table is the saying, right?

Chalfant Family Farms, located in Farmland, Indiana, carefully planted in May 2022 to form a unique crop design, the world’s largest QR code.

The QR code creation supports Yuengling’s Stars and Stripes program and the farming community. The exact same QR code can be found on Yuengling’s limited edition camouflage Team Red, White, and Blue (RWB) cans.

Yuengling chose to partner with a farming community due to the integral role that farms play in the beer industry.

“This is a QR code like no other,” said Sheryl Yuengling, 6th generation family member.

“As we enter the back half of the summer, we wanted to offer up a unique and fun reminder to support Team RWB and have some fun with Lee Brice. Today’s unveiling further highlights the brewery’s year-round campaign dedicated to supporting our nation’s heroes.”

The QR code measures roughly 1/4 mile long by 1/4 mile wide, approximately the length of 20 football fields.





Photos provided by Yuengling

Yuengling has donated over $800,000 to charities focused on support active-duty service men and women, veterans, and their families since 2016 through their Stars and Stripes Program.

The company will continue to honor our military through the RWB sales the rest of summer 2022.

To see the QR code in its full capacity click here.

Here’s more information on how you can donate to Team Red, White & Blue.