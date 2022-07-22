INDIANAPOLIS — A new partnership with IBJ Media will bring in-depth business news, analysis and insights to TV viewers across Central Indiana.

FOX59 and sister station CBS4 have exclusively partnered with the Indianapolis Business Journal (IBJ) and Inside INdiana Business to bring viewers the latest information on Indiana’s fast-changing business climate, what the news means for local businesses and how consumers are affected.

The partnership includes regular business segments on FOX59 News each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, as well as breaking news and analysis from IBJ and Inside INdiana Business reporters as major stories unfold. The on-air coverage begins Tuesday, Aug. 9.

The award-winning show “Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick” moves to CBS4, effective Aug. 7. The show transitions to a 30-minute format, airing Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. leading up to CBS4’s “IN Focus” at 8:30 a.m. and “CBS Sunday Morning” at 9 a.m.

“This is a unique opportunity to connect more Hoosiers with content that matters as Indiana charts its economic future,” said Gerry Dick, the show’s host and president of IBJ Media’s Inside INdiana Business division.

IBJ Media purchased Inside INdiana Business in 2021, and it also owns and operates the Indianapolis Business Journal, a source of Central Indiana business news since 1980. IBJ produces a weekly newspaper, daily news updates, podcasts and 20-plus community events and award programs.

“The addition of IBJ Media’s business reporting on FOX59 and CBS4 will allow us to reach an even wider audience and keep more Hoosiers informed about the ever-changing Indiana business landscape,” said Nate Feltman, CEO of IBJ Media.

FOX59 and CBS4 are owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc., America’s largest local television and media company with 200 stations across 116 markets.