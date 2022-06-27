



53rd Great Lakes Emmy Awards, Lucas Estate in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — FOX59 won seven regional Emmys over the weekend, taking home top honors in categories from serious news to human interest.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) 53rd Great Lakes Emmy Awards took place Saturday night at the Lucas Estate in Carmel.

The winning categories, stories and staff, in that order, are:

News Special: The Big Tournament Special – Producer Allison Hammond, Executive Producer Vickie Binkley, Senior Sports Producer Phil Nardiello, Director Troy Butler and Anchor Chris Hagan

Daily News Report (Single Shift): Lost in Translation – Reporter Mike Sullivan

Hard News (No Time Limit): My Son Should Have Been Red Flagged – Reporter Angela Ganote and Photographer Ryan Liggett

News Feature (Serious): Roadblocks to Hoosier Health – Reporter Beairshelle Edmé, Photographer Jamie Suiter, Photographer Tom Sheehan and Graphic Designer Nicholas Alexander

Human Interest (No Time Limit): Sudden Genius – Reporter Dan Spehler and Photographer Jamie Suiter

Live News Producer: Allison Hammond

Video Journalist: The Weight of Death – Mike Sullivan

The Central Great Lakes Chapter of NATAS is one of 19 chapters across the country, representing broadcast television markets in Central Indiana, northeastern Indiana, northern Ohio and Erie, Pennsylvania.