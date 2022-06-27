CARMEL, Ind. — FOX59 won seven regional Emmys over the weekend, taking home top honors in categories from serious news to human interest.
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) 53rd Great Lakes Emmy Awards took place Saturday night at the Lucas Estate in Carmel.
The winning categories, stories and staff, in that order, are:
- News Special: The Big Tournament Special – Producer Allison Hammond, Executive Producer Vickie Binkley, Senior Sports Producer Phil Nardiello, Director Troy Butler and Anchor Chris Hagan
- Daily News Report (Single Shift): Lost in Translation – Reporter Mike Sullivan
- Hard News (No Time Limit): My Son Should Have Been Red Flagged – Reporter Angela Ganote and Photographer Ryan Liggett
- News Feature (Serious): Roadblocks to Hoosier Health – Reporter Beairshelle Edmé, Photographer Jamie Suiter, Photographer Tom Sheehan and Graphic Designer Nicholas Alexander
- Human Interest (No Time Limit): Sudden Genius – Reporter Dan Spehler and Photographer Jamie Suiter
- Live News Producer: Allison Hammond
- Video Journalist: The Weight of Death – Mike Sullivan
The Central Great Lakes Chapter of NATAS is one of 19 chapters across the country, representing broadcast television markets in Central Indiana, northeastern Indiana, northern Ohio and Erie, Pennsylvania.