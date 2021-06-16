FOX59 teams up with Midwest Food Bank for Founder’s Day of Caring

INDIANAPOLIS — Volunteers from FOX59 and CBS4 spent part of their workdays this week lending a hand to local food banks.

It’s all part of Founder’s Day of Caring from our parent company, Nexstar.

On Wednesday, two shifts of FOX59 and CBS4 volunteers assembled food boxes at Midwest Food Bank. The disaster relief boxes, filled with nonperishable goods, will go to those affected by natural disasters or emergency situations.

Midwest Food Bank acts as a hub for food donations, distributing goods to food more than 300 partners in more than 70 Indiana counties. Due to the growing need for food pantries during the COVID-19 pandemic, Midwest leased a new building in 2020 that provides more space and allows for easier distribution.

Executive Director John Whitaker said the organization is built on four tenets: funding, food, folks and faith.

The team had a few different duties, with a few volunteers assembling the actual boxes while other team members filled them with various goods.

Here more about Founder’s Day of Caring:

As the largest local television company in the United States, we have a responsibility to deliver more than high-quality journalism, local programming, and a commitment to working with our advertising and marketing partners in the 116 markets in which we operate. Our broadcasting and digital media businesses must be woven into the fabric of the local community. That means our employees should be regularly engaged in public service and helping others. During the past 25 years, since the company’s founding in 1996, our journalists have witnessed the impact that local non-profit organizations and public service agencies have on the community—in times of crisis, these organizations mobilize quickly to help those most in need, often making a critical difference in the lives of millions of people every day. But they can’t do it alone. They need help—and that’s where we come in.

For this year’s effort, more than 4,000 employees from Nexstar stations will volunteer at more than 260 charitable organizations. They will donate an estimated 15,000 work hours.

The FOX59 and CBS4 team will also lend a hand Thursday at Gleaners Food Bank.