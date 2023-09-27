INDIANAPOLIS (FOX59) — The anticipation has been building for months and the wait is finally over. FOX59, the top-rated TV news station, has officially unveiled its brand-new state-of-the-art studio, which is set to revolutionize the way viewers experience their favorite news channel.

The journey to this momentous unveiling began back in July when construction crews broke ground on the ambitious project. After several months of hard work and dedication, the set is now ready to take center stage. The cutting-edge studio represents a significant investment in bringing viewers an even more immersive and engaging news experience.

The “Circle City” theme is a big part of the new studio

You’ll see a variety of “windows on the city” behind the anchor desk

A look at Lindy anchoring near our monolith. It’s a nearly 8-foot tall tower that’s mobile.

Five 75-inch monitors make up the multi-purpose set.

You’ll see interviews, sports and more from this dynamic area of our new set.

The Weather Authority center has moved across the studio and gotten a huge upgrade.

The seamless LED video wall stands nearly 7 feet tall and 12 feet wide.

You can see more of the Circle City theme throughout the set.

A vertical monitor behind the anchor set is going to be another way we can display graphics or video.

Here’s another look at the monolith. We’re so excited to show off our new studio.

The “Circle City” theme lives throughout the set, taking inspiration from Monument Circle in the heart of downtown Indianapolis.

The “multi-purpose area” is a particularly innovative addition to the set. It has five 75-inch rotating monitors on a sliding track. Designed to facilitate dynamic video production, this space is a hub of creativity and versatility. Whether it’s hosting live interviews or presenting sports, this area can adapt to the needs of the moment, making it a central element of the FOX59 set.

Another standout feature, a massive LED monitor that stands nearly 7 feet tall and 12 feet wide. This serves a dual purpose, displaying both weather forecasts and news stories.

The Weather Authority will be showcased in a new, expansive weather center. Equipped with the latest meteorological tools and technology, the FOX59 Weather Authority team will have everything they need to deliver the most accurate and up-to-the-minute forecasts.

But perhaps the most visually stunning feature is the monolith – a towering nearly 8-foot-tall monitor. This striking centerpiece can’t be missed and promises to deliver an entirely new way of presenting information and stories. It’s a testament to FOX59’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in broadcasting.

“Nexstar and FOX59 is again affirming its commitment to bringing the most viewed local news to Central Indiana with this state-of-the-art facility,” said FOX59/CBS4 Vice President & General Manager Dominic Mancuso.

Other Fun Facts:

The anchor background holds eight 86-inch monitors for the “window on the city”

There is nearly ten miles of cabling in the set

There are over 30 monitors in the set

On top of all the integrated video displays, there are LED lighting accents all around which can change colors based on the story

The FOX59 team invites viewers to tune in and experience the new set firsthand. The future of news broadcasting in Indianapolis has arrived, and it’s right here at FOX59.

VIDEO: Set Construction Timelapse

VIDEO: A fun look behind the scenes