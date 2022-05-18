INDIANAPOLIS — FOX59 is the proud recipient of two Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in the categories of Digital and Overall Excellence.

The Murrow Awards, named after legendary broadcaster and producer Edward R. Murrow, are among the highest honors in the field of journalism.

The Radio and Television Digital News Association has distributed these awards since 1971, honoring news organizations for outstanding achievements and excellence in the news field.

“The RTNDA Edward R. Murrow Awards are a prestigious honor for exceptional work in journalism,” said Dominic Mancuso, Vice President and General Manager of WXIN-TV FOX59 and sister station WTTV CBS4. “While it’s gratifying to receive an award for a single story, it’s especially satisfying to receive awards for what we do every day. These honors are the result of an outstanding effort by our entire news team, who works daily to bring critical news and information to Central Indiana.”

FOX59 leads the ratings race in the Indianapolis market in all newscasts, making the station the community’s No. 1 choice for breaking news, crime mapping, accurate forecasts and responsible journalism.

Regional Murrow Awards are presented to radio, television and digital news outlets, both large and small, across 14 geographic regions.

Regional winners are automatically considered for National Murrow Awards.