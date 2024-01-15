INDIANAPOLIS — I took a walking trail along Fall Creek under a bridge and spotted a tent with debris, pizza boxes, a suitcase and discarded tennis shoes scattered about.

“Anybody home?” I called out.

“Yeah,” said a voice. “Who’s there?”

Inside the tent was Camie Barton, who is 6-months pregnant, and her boyfriend, Isaac.

I asked her if she’d like to get into a shelter to weather out another night of subzero temperatures.

She said, “Yeah,” so I called IMPD Lieutenant Tabatha McLemore who convinced the couple to come in out of the cold.

On any given night when the weather is good, or at least not miserable, there are about 1,500 homeless persons without shelter in Indianapolis.

When the thermometer plummets — like it has the last couple nights and promises to for a few more — IMPD searches out about 300 hardcore urban campers who don’t want to come inside for various reasons.

”Those that have mental health issues or have been victimized in those situations, those that are apprehensive about going inside — those are the ones we are concerned about,” said Officer Phil Smiley with the IMPD Homeless Unit. ”Not being married couples and pets, those are the two huge barriers right now that people do not wanna go inside. They don’t want to be split up from their loved one and they don’t want to be split up from their pet.”

Camie Barton doesn’t have a dog, but she does have a baby on the way by spring, and she told me she hasn’t spent a night inside with a roof over her head in two years.

”It is beyond cold trying to keep your tent or whatever you sleep in warm,” she said. “It’s not easy.”

“What’s the last two nights been like inside your tent?” I asked.

“Horrible,” she said. “Our tent door had literally froze.”

“How did you guys survive and even get through the night in there?” I asked.

“Our propane stove,” said Barton. “We had to keep it lit all night and try not to bump into it. It was not easy.”

“The propane run out on you?” I asked.

“Yeah,” she said.

Barton took Lieutenant McLemore and me on a walk a couple hundred yards up the creekbank, through a tangle of underbrush and trees to her dad’s encampment.

Troy Carl apologized for not having finished putting a roof on his home.

”I love being in the woods,” said Carl. “I feel safe in the woods. There’s a lot of people downtown. There’s always people getting stabbed and stuff like that. I don’t want nothing to do with it.

”I look at myself kind of like a survivalist,” he continued. ”I’ve been doing this off and on since 1989. I lived in Bangor, Maine, where it got down to 56 below. They didn’t have room in a logging camp tent. I set up a tent outside. I figure if I can live through 46 below in a tent, I can do this. This is nothing.”

Well, nothing is not necessarily nothing.

”My water has turned into ice cubes,” he said. “I got a gallon of water that is pretty much a block of ice. But using the sternos I gotta heat it up so I can have a little bit to drink here and there.”

Carl showed around his modest domicile.

”Frying pan. Spatula. Plenty of firewood. Place to hang stuff up. Place to sit next to the fire,” he said.

“Don’t you miss hot meals?” I asked.

“I cook,” said Carl. “I’ve got a small grill right here with a grill plate that goes over it. I’ve got firewood.”

The lieutenant said Officer Smiley would be by later to check on him, but Carl said he might be downtown charging up his cell phone.

Carl was worried about his daughter and his unborn grandchild, and he joined us for the walk back up the trail where Barton had returned with Lieutenant McLemore to begin packing up her stuff to spend the night in the shelter.

”I’m pretty happy about that because it will be warm in there, and I will get actual food,” she said. “I’m not going to have to worry about where my next meal is going to come from.”

I asked Barton if there’s anything she wanted people who live inside where its warm and there’s plenty of food to eat to understand about her.

”Be grateful that you have heat and warmth every day,” she said. “It’s not easy to be out here. We do it day-by-day, trying to figure out where our next meal is coming from, where we’re going to stay warm at.”

As she walked away with a bundle of clothes under her arm and her boyfriend in tow, I asked the would-be mother what her plans would be in a couple days when the cold snap breaks and temperatures return to the forties.

She said she didn’t know but expected to be back at the tent beneath the bridge along the banks of Fall Creek.