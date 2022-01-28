Franciscan Health offering free therapeutic art classes for victims of violence

An Indiana health system is offering therapeutic art classes for victims of violence.

A survey from the Domestic Violence Network found 40 percent of women and 27 percent of men in Indiana will experience physical violence at the hands of someone they know in their lifetime.

In partnership with Beacon of Hope Crisis Center and Franciscan Care Management, Franciscan Health is now offering a free resource to help victims process that trauma.

“Take It Out In Art” is a free class intended for any victim of violence.

Participants can take part in watercolor art sessions where they can work through trauma and begin to heal.

Instructors say the course turns something ugly into something beautiful.

“I hope that they get out of their head, and I hope that they find that something beautiful can come from it,” said Caroline Fisher, RN, and former coordinator of Center of Hope at Franciscan Health Indianapolis. “My hope is that this is just a very small piece of their healing process and they find something beautiful can come from something so ugly.”





“Take It Out in Art” photos provided by Franciscan Health

Each class is limited to 10 people and it takes four classes to complete the artwork. People must wear masks and practice social distancing.

Registration is required. To do so, call Caroline Fisher at (317) 528-5440 or email her at Rosiecaro@aol.com.

Upcoming sessions:

Session 2: Thursdays from February 10 to March 3 (7-9 p.m.)

Session 3: Fridays from March 25 to April 15 (10 a.m.-12 p.m.)

Session 4: Thursdays from April 21 to May 12 (7-9 p.m.)

Session 5: Fridays from May 20 to June 10 (2-4 p.m.)

Session 6: Thursdays from June 16 to July 14 (7-9 p.m.) ( 5 sessions which of the 4 TBA by artist and

students due to holiday)

Session 7: Fridays from July 22 to August 12 (10 a.m.-12 p.m.)

Session 8: Thursdays from August 18 to September 15 (7-9 p.m.)

Session 9: Fridays from September 23 to October 12 (2-4 p.m.)

Session 10: Thursdays October 20 to November 10 (7-9 p.m.)

Session 11: Fridays from November 18 to December 16 (10 a.m.-12 p.m.)