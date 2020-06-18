Franciscan Health plants pinwheel garden to celebrate recovered COVID-19 patients

INDIANAPOLIS — A colorful display of hope and health is brightening up the area around Franciscan Health.

Nurses and doctors planted nearly 300 pinwheels around the hospital and in a pinwheel garden, Each of the pinwheels represents a patient who has been discharged from the hospital.

“This colorful garden will be a symbol of hope and inspiration for our healthcare team and the communities we are privileged to serve,” said James Callaghan, MD, president and CEO for Franciscan Health Central Indiana. “Every one of these pinwheels symbolizes a victory for our caregivers, patients and their families. In an area that has been significantly impacted by COVID-19, it is encouraging and inspiring to see that people are getting better and going home.”

New pinwheels will be added every week as more Hoosiers beat the virus.