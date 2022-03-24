INDIANAPOLIS/LAWRENCE, Ind. — Even in the midst of the pandemic, interest is still growing at Ivy Tech’s School of Nursing.

“It really has kind of filtered those that truly want to be a nurse and want to be in health care,” said Angie Koller, dean of the School of Nursing.

But will it keep them there?

On top of a growing nursing shortage, numbers show new graduates are also changing course early in their careers.

“Within several years of graduating, many, up to a third, new graduate nurses end up leaving the profession for another setting,” said Jennifer Olson, system clinical education director at Franciscan Health. “They’re coming from a hospital, and they decide to go work for a physician’s office, and they never come back.”

Along with financial burdens, Olson says a major factor is the journey of “transition to practice”. She says making the jump from nursing school to the workforce is difficult, especially with the demands and stress from the pandemic.

“By engaging with these students earlier and supporting them going to school, our hope is that it makes that transition easier for them,” said Olson.

By partnering with area schools, like Ivy Tech, Franciscan is hoping to smooth the transition through its nursing internship program.

Through the program, students are paid to work 8 to 12 hours a month in the hospital setting. Paired with a Franciscan nurse, students get one on one attention while physically learning the workforce demands. Along with the experience, students also receive tuition assistance, which covers the last three semesters of their nursing program.

The goal allows students to get workforce experience while still dedicating time to their education.

“The commitment is minimal,” said Koller, “Franciscan has really worked with the students so they’re not working lots and lots of hours every week. So they’re still able to focus on their studies. They’re still able to put nursing school in the forefront, and they also get to see a lot of different areas of the hospital.”

Currently, partnering schools include Ivy Tech, Prairie State College, University of Indianapolis and University of Saint Francis. However, more schools are in the works to be added to the roster.

“Things like how do I communicate with a doctor, what do I do if I think a medical error has happened, so those things I may not be sure of as a new nurse,” said Olson, “We’re really focusing in and supporting that education.”

“We’re really following the outcomes because our hope then is that we’ll see those retention numbers climb back up as we offer those types of supports,” she added.

Olson says retention of new graduates saw a decline in the last two years.

“We’re normally able to retain about 85% to 92-93% of our first year graduates, but our best hospitals now are performing around 85% retention,” she said.

Part of the solution, Olson says, requires looking at its pre-licensure programs, like the internship, as well as incentives for employees.

Meanwhile, the future looks promising in nursing students as Ivy Tech says retention ranks high.

“A large percentage of our nurses, I want to say almost 90% to 95% stay right here in Indiana,” Koller said.