Frank Lloyd Wright home sells for $1M in northwest Indiana

Frank Lloyd Wright's Armstrong House

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Armstrong House (By Rob Kopecky courtesy of Indiana Landmarks)

OGDEN DUNES, Ind. (AP) — A home in northwest Indiana designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright has sold for more than $1 million.

The Armstrong House is one of only two surviving Wright-designed residences in northwest Indiana.

Oak Park, Illinois, resident Brian Bobek bought the house for $1.02 million in April.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports the dramatic, light-filled home was built in 1939 in Ogden Dunes, a lakefront town about 40 miles east of Chicago along Lake Michigan.

The two-story brick house was built for the family of Andrew Armstrong, a Chicago advertising director.

It overlooks landscaped, wooded lots on a sloping sand dune and boasts four bedrooms, four bathrooms, two fireplaces, and many unique features.

According to Indiana Landmarks, seven Wright-designed homes remain in Indiana.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

