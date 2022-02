Go, Flashes, go!

The votes are in, and according to FOX59 viewers, Franklin Central High School is Indy’s Best high school cheer squad!

The school has a varsity, JV, and freshman squad, and we are celebrating them all!

Sherman made a trip to the southeast side of Indy to see the squads in action.

“I think we as a squad have a lot of school spirit,” said senior Josie Nitschke when asked why she thought FCHS won the vote.

Go, Flashes, Go!