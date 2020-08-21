Franklin College loses elementary education accreditation for failing to follow reporting process

FRANKLIN, Ind. — Franklin College has had its elementary education accreditation revoked after the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) says they failed to follow their reporting process.

Franklin College said the Revocation comes after the former accreditation coordinator and former administrative leadership of the college failed to draft the report according to required guidelines.

“The former employee charged with producing the 2019 report and the former employees charged with administrative oversight of the process all failed Franklin and our students. None of those individuals remain employed at Franklin College,” president Kerry Prather said. “Despite around-the-clock effort by my administration since we inherited this situation, we could not persuade CAEP to change its decision through a series of appeals that were exhausted last week.”

The liberal arts and sciences college in Indianapolis says they plan to take their case to the state of Indiana while considering legal remedies to contest the decision.

The Indiana Department of Education told the college that students currently accepted to Franklin’s elementary education program will retain a path to teacher licensure.