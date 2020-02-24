Franklin College names Kerry Prather president

FRANKLIN, Ind. — Franklin College called off its presidential search after naming Kerry Prather the school’s new president.

The move is effective immediately. Prather was named acting president last month following the arrest of former President Thomas Minar in a sex-crimes related case in Wisconsin. The college terminated Minar after receiving notification about the arrest.

“The Franklin College Board of Trustees recognizes that Kerry Prather’s steady hand, transparent communication style and committed servant leadership are needed during this time of transition to keep the college focused on the important work of doing what is best for students,” said Board of Trustees Chairman James V. Due. “The campus community and our alumni enthusiastically greeted Kerry’s appointment as acting president, and today’s announcement reflects the board’s confidence in his abilities and leadership.”

Prather has been with the college for 38 years in various capacities, including assistant men’s basketball coach, head basketball coach and athletic director. In addition, he previously served as acting vice president for administration and acting vice president for enrollment management. He is a graduate of Indiana University with an undergraduate degree in English and a master’s degree in education.

“This is a very special place to me and to our family. At Franklin, our priorities are the students we are preparing and the faculty and staff who are creating paths for their success,” Prather said. “We will all work together as we pursue opportunities and confront challenges, always with our students as the focus of our efforts.”

In a news release, Franklin College said it would renew its presidential search in March 2021 with the goal of selecting a new president by the summer of 2022.