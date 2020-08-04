Frankfort police seek help finding runaway person

FRANKFORT — The Frankfort Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway person.

FPD says Derian Guijosa Almaras was last seen Monday wearing a red, long-sleeve Arkansas shirt, gray sweat pants and Nike Air Force 1s. He is described as standing 5’7″ tall and weighs about 100 lbs. Police have not provided his age.

Almaras’ last known location is the 1200 block of North Main Street.

Police say it’s possible he could be headed to Missouri.

Anyone with on information on Almaras’ whereabouts should contact FPD at 765-654-4431.