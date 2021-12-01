Fraternal Order of Police speak on Indy’s record-breaking violence

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police held a press conference on Wednesday to discuss the increasing violence and the record-breaking number of homicides in Indianapolis.

This comes after two IMPD officers were stabbed on the north side of Indianapolis early Wednesday morning.

“We are grateful for all the prayers and contacts that we have received from members throughout the community: residents, business owners, media personnel, other community leaders,” said FOP President Rick Snyder. “This was another senseless act of violence that has occurred in the city of Indianapolis.”

Snyder, along with Indy TenPoint President Reverend Charles Harrison, announced several different considerations for Indiana legislation for the next session, listed as follows:

Require judicial review of probable cause affidavits before determining the bond and terms of release.

Preventing automatic bonds for repeat offenders.

Changing the law to define Level 6 Felonies as violent felonies.

Requiring communication between county jails to maintain holds on arrestees with pending charges or post-conviction requirements.

Formalize regulations for nonprofit bail organizations that are comparative to for-profit bail entities, regulating the funding for them and/or prohibiting charitable bail for felonies similar to other states where it’s enacted, such as New York and Texas.

Form a Commission of Criminal Justice Outcomes that brings stakeholders to the table.

There are plans to discuss the considerations more in detail, however, FOP claims that this is a start to allow longer-term steps to address disparate outcomes in areas such as mental health and addiction.

“As we often say, we as officers know all too well the pain and suffering that our fellow residents, our fellow neighbors are also suffering during this surge in crime and violence,” Snyder said.