Fraternities, sororities trying to stay safe amid COVID-19 pandemic

As a college freshman, “Welcome Week” is all about being social. But with a socially distant semester, friends are harder to find.

“When you think of a fraternity party, fraternity function, freshman obviously want that,” said Liam Bettez, President of the Interfraternity Council at Purdue University. “A lot of people come for the social atmosphere.”

Purdue is home to about 90 Greek Life or social organizations with roughly 6,000 students. Bettez oversees nearly half of them.

“Most of my job has really been making sure all our chapter presidents understand what’s expected of them and expected of all our student organizations,” Bettez said.

Before classes started, a party at an off-campus cooperative led to 36 students being suspended. That house is not a part of the council, but it served as a warning.

“I’ve been trying to be really clear with the fraternities that Purude is taking this seriously, and we need to respect it,” Bettez said. “At the end of the day, it’s the right thing to do.”

Keeping open is key for Greek houses who rely on fall recruitment now being done virtually over zoom.

“Some of our groups are having some of the best recruiting they’ve ever seen, in a digital setting,” said Delta Sigma Phi Executive Director Phil Rodriguez.

Delta Sigma Phi, along with a number of other Greek organizations, is headquartered in Indianapolis. Many are reporting success with virtual recruitment so far.

“We’re seeing that young men still want to belong to something, and they are willing to do it in a virtual space, and we’re seeing a lot of success.” said Judson Horras, president and CEO of the North American Interfraternity Conference.

That success goes hand in hand with safety. The organizations have guidelines for chapters like wearing masks, splitting up house dinners, and limiting gatherings. Anything to keep schools open and give the pledge class of 2020 a college experience.

“It’s really in our best interest to respect this,” Bettez said. “Try to slow the spread and keep it open.”

Classes at Purdue started on Monday. So far, 68 students have tested positive—51 of them in the last week.