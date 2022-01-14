Free admission at the Indianapolis Zoo Monday with donation for MLK Jr. Day

Photo via Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS – In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Indianapolis Zoo is offering free admission on Monday with donations that will benefit Gleaners Food Bank.

The zoo is normally closed on Mondays in January, but they are open to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., according to Carla Knapp, public relations specialist at the Indianapolis Zoo.

They will be accepting canned goods to help support Gleaners as well.

What’s new at the zoo?

New exhibit featuring Arctic Foxes

New birds of prey, like a horned own and a red-tailed hawk, both are brand new this winter

A new Gazelle calf was born a few months ago!

Knapp also says that many animals are out right now because they enjoy the cold temperatures.

While donations are helping Gleaners, they are also short on volunteers due to the surge of COVID-19.

If you want to volunteer, go to gleaners.org/volunteer or volunteer.mfbindy.org.