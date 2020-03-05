Free adoptions offered as Indianapolis Animal Care Services runs out of kennel space

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is looking for people to adopt dogs as the shelter is full.

The agency is an open-intake shelter, which means they take in any animals regardless of age, behavior or health. The shelter is out of kennel space for dogs. This means staff members have started setting up portable crates for them to stay in.

The shelter is offering free adoptions to make some room in the shelter. The adoptions come with a microchip, spay/neuter and all age-appropriate vaccines.

The shelter is open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., but it stops accepting adoption applications at 6:30 p.m.

“If you’ve been considering adopting a new pet, but you aren’t sure if it will be a good fit, we strongly encourage you to try our Cuddle Before You Commit Program,” said Katie Trennepohl, Deputy Director for IACS. “This program allows you to foster a dog or cat for 14 days. If everything works out, on day 15, the shelter will finalize the adoption and the animal is yours.”

In addition to the free adoptions, the agency is urging people to call the shelter to set up an appointment before surrendering their pet. They hope to keep pets at home and out of the shelter in their homes through the “No Place Like Home” campaign. This campaign offers pet owners resources and options to help with issues that could lead to an animal being surrendered to the shelter.

If anyone is considering surrendering their pet, there are a number of resources available to help, including food, low-cost medical care, and other issues. For more information, click here.

If they are still unable to keep the pet and must find an alternative home for him or her, the Rehome website offers tools to help without having to surrender him or her to the shelter.

People who find a stray animal are encouraged to follow these steps before bringing it to the shelter.

Take the animal to the closest vet to be scanned for a microchip. All vet offices will do this for free, and there’s a chance the vet may recognize the animal.

See if the animal has a tag with a name or phone number on it. If people find a tag, call the owner to arrange for the animal to be returned.

Post on social media, Indy Lost Pet Alert’s website or on the neighborhood’s NextDoor page. The more places people post, the more exposure, and the higher the chance someone will recognize the animal and get it back home.

If people are in a position to hold onto the animal for a few days, while they continue searching for the owner, the agency urges them to do so. Per Sec. 531-208 of City-County Code, after 14 days, the finder of a lost animal will be considered the found animal’s owner and can keep, or re-home the animal at his or her discretion.

If people are unable to keep the animal and have exhausted all other options, call IACS at 317.327.1397 to make an appointment to surrender the animal.