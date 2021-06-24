Free HIV testing available in Marion County

FILE – In this Tuesday, March 9, 2021 file photo, Solutions Oriented Addiction Response organizer Brooke Parker holds an HIV testing kit in Charleston, W.Va. The nonprofit group operates health fairs for residents, including syringe exchanges and HIV testing. Some researchers believe COVID-19 has derailed the fight against HIV, siphoning away health workers and other resources and setting back a U.S. campaign to decimate the AIDS epidemic by 2030. (AP Photo/John Raby)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Marion County Public Health Department (MCHD) announced Thursday an upcoming a free HIV testing event.

The event will be held Saturday, June 26 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 1650 N. College Ave. (the location of the health department’s Ryan White HIV Services Program and Substance Use Outreach Services.)

MCHD said free HIV tests will be offered, as well as food and entertainment. HIV self-tests will also be available.

The health department said the event is part of an ongoing effort to end HIV in Marion County after being named in 2019 as one of 48 counties in the United States to receive additional targeted funding and support through a federal initiative, Ending the HIV Epidemic.

The overall goal of the initiative is to lower the number of new HIV infections in the U.S. by 90% by the year 2030.

For more information on the Ryan White HIV Services Program, please visit ryanwhiteindytga.org or call 317-221-4623.

More information about Ending the HIV Epidemic is available at CDC.gov/endhiv.