Free math tutoring offered in Indy area throughout May

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A company in Noblesville is looking to help Hoosier families as they adjust to learning from home.

Mathnasium of Noblesville is offering free math tutoring throughout the month of May to any student in the Indy area from second grade through high school.

The tutoring is virtual, and students receive personalized attention to go over their math lesson plans and homework.

The owners say tutors begin with the fundamentals and say they teach in a way kids of all ages can understand.

“We use a simple language, language that we use every day because anytime you throw jargon at a kid, they get lost,” explained owner Hima Chennamaraju.

The free sessions begin May 1, 2020 and are limited to one one-hour session per family.

Mathnasium is also hiring. They’re looking for tutors who have a love for math and experience working with kids.

If you want to learn more, click here.