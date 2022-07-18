INDIANAPOLIS — The FDA issued an urgent recall alert after testing uncovered the presence or potential presence of lead above the FDA’s recommended limits.

The FDA said the recall involves Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberries. The blueberries were sold in the United States through retail and online stores.

A lab in Maryland identified the concern. The FDA said an investigation was conducted by the packing site. The original heavy metal reports for the crop year showed no presence of lead. However, further investigation found the product’s country of origin is Lithuania. The FDA found aggressive monitoring of heavy metals may be deemed necessary.

The FDA said the issue is isolated to two batches of blueberries with a Best By Date 12/2024 and 01/2025. The lot codes are as follows:

Lot 2021363-1, Best By Date: 12/2024 1 serving, 1.2oz (34g), UPC 812907011160

Lot 2022026-1, Best By Date: 01/2025 1 serving, 1.2oz (34g), UPC 812907011160



The product is sold in white and blue pouches with Natierra brand and logo. They can be identified by checking the product name, manufacturer details and lot number on the bottom right of the pouch.

While BrandStorm Inc. has not received any reports of adverse effects related to the recall, they are working to enhance the food safety system by implementing mandatory batch testing for heavy metal.

The FDA says lead is a naturally occurring element that may be contracted in fruits and vegetables during cultivation. Exposure to larger amounts of lead can cause lead poisoning. While lead can affect nearly every bodily system, its effects depend upon the amount of, and duration of lead exposure and age of the person exposed.

People with high blood levels of lead may show no symptoms, but the condition may cause damage to the nervous system and internal organs. The FDA says acute lead poisoning may cause a wide range of symptoms, including abdominal pain, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, and bloody or decreased urinary output. Children are particularly vulnerable to lead poisoning.

If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time, permanent damage to the central nervous system can occur. The FDA says this can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems.

Anyone with the recalled product should throw it out. Refunds are available at the location of purchase. Anyone who bought the product online can email salesadmin@BrandStormInc.com to request a refund.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call 310-559-0259, 8 am – 4:30 pm PST, email salesadmin@BrandStormInc.com or send a direct message using the www.Natierra.com website.