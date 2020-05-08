Friend remembers pregnant woman killed by IMPD; 2nd deadly police crash in 1 month

INDIANAPOLIS– Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) are being told to be careful behind the wheel following a pair of deadly police crashes.

On Wednesday night, a pregnant woman was hit and killed by an IMPD officer on Indy’s south side.

While driving to work near Harding Street and the eastbound ramp onto I-465, a 22-year IMPD veteran hit and killed the pregnant woman, identified as Ashlynn Lisby, and her unborn child.

The fatal crash is the second time in less than a month an IMPD officer killed a pedestrian with their squad car.

“It hurts me a lot and I’ve been up all night crying because she had a big impact on me,” said Jessica Barnett.

Jessica previously lived with Lisby for a year. Lisby was a mother of two young kids and was pregnant with a third child.

“It’s devastating because we already had a name picked out for it and everything and she wanted me to be in the baby’s life because the father up and left,” said Barnett.

Leaders with IMPD admit the officer didn’t see Lisby because it was dark due to a broken street light and Lisby was wearing dark clothing and walking in the street at the time.

“I just feel like the officer should have been watching. Knowing she was pregnant it didn’t just kill her, it killed that baby,” said Barnett.

In a separate deadly crash in early April, an on duty IMPD officer driving on the southwest side near Kentucky and Lynhurst hit and killed another man walking along the road.

In that case police blamed the accidental death of Marcel Pulluaim on poor visibility due to weather.

“I just think the officers need to watch what they’re doing,” said Barnett.

Right now police do not think the officer involved in either crash was impaired in any way, but the investigations remain active.