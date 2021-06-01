Friends and family of 18-year-old killed in hit-and-run plead for answers while IMPD searchs for driver

IMPD investigate a fatal crash on the corner of Madison Ave and Greentree Street

INDIANAPOLIS – Detectives with IMPD are searching for a driver and a family is pleading for answers following a deadly hit-and-run on Indy’s south side.

Driving his motorized scooter early Saturday morning, an 18-year-old died after being hit in traffic along Madison avenue near Stop 11 road.

“We’re all in shock. It’s traumatized the whole family,” said the victim’s brother Charles Walter III.

Charles believes his young brother, Trinton Walter, was hit by street racers who refused to stop following the collision.

“I don’t see how anyone with a conscience can leave someone there. It’s just evil,” said Walter.

“He just turned 18. He had a whole life ahead of him. I’m heartbroken,” said friend Brayden Coryell.

Family provided photo of Trinton Walter.

Brayden, who lived and worked with Trinton, recalls how his 18-year-old friend drove his scooter everywhere, even in the winter.

“He used to break down on the side of the road and pump it up with a bicycle pump and everything. He was a good kid,” said Coryell.

“He was always on that moped. He was proud of it. He treated it like a show room brand new car,” said Walter.

IMPD detectives provided a stock photo of the car the suspect was driving, a 2007 to 2010 gray Chrysler Sebring, which suffered front end damage.

IMPD provided stock photo of suspect’s car.

In the meantime, Trinton’s friends wrote I love you on the sidewalk and we miss you on signs and balloons at a makeshift memorial.

They just hope justice is served, even though it won’t bring Trinton back into their lives.

“It’s never gonna be fine. He’s gone forever. We can’t see him or hug him or talk to him,” said friend Destiny Papilon.

“We’re all just devastated. The whole family. We’re hanging in there, but it’s tough,” said Walter.

Anyone with information on the case is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.