From pub food to seafood, check out these new and reopened restaurants in Indy, Fishers

(NEXSTAR) – As holiday travel kicks into high gear, many are relying on at-home COVID testing kits to help them know if it's safe to gather with friends and family. But after two million of them were recalled over accuracy issues, you may be wondering if the at-home route is reliable.

First and foremost, the accuracy of the test depends on your ability to follow instructions, says Dr. Jaquelin Dudley at the University of Texas. Most of the tests come with very specific step-by-step instructions – and you should follow them. Make sure you're swabbing both nostrils for the appropriate amount of time and waiting 15 minutes to see the results.