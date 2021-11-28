From pub food to seafood, check out these new and reopened restaurants in Indy, Fishers

INDIANAPOLIS — When Thanksgiving leftovers finally lose their appeal, you might want to venture out and let someone else do the cooking.
Our resident dining expert, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, shared what’s new on the restaurant scene in central Indiana.
Here’s the low-down:
- Ale Emporium in Fishers, known for great bar food and the legendary “Herman” wing sauces, reopened after a remodeling project.
- A new Italian restaurant, Bocca, opened its doors at 122 E. 22nd St. in Indy (former location of Shoefly Public House).
- Bar One Fourteen, named one of the best bars in the US by Esquire Magazine, also reopened. The 16-seat microbar, dining and listening room is located at 114 E. 49th St. in the Meridian-Kessler area. The bar is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday starting at 5 p.m., and guests are required to provide a vaccination card or a negative COVID test with 72 hours.
- Asuka Sushi & Hibachi opened at 28 E. 16 St., in the former Penn & Palate location.
- Raw Bar by Slapfish opened at 339 Massachusetts Ave.