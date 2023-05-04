INDIANAPOLIS — You’ve seen an all you can eat buffet, but have you seen an all you can fly airline?

Frontier is telling their customers to, ‘GoWild!,’ with an all you can fly, all summer long pass. The special is for $499 and some of the key perks are an unlimited amount of flights and access to Frontier’s domestic and international destinations, according to the fly frontier website.

The price for the summer pass is typically $999, but has been slashed in half for the 2023 summer. The seasonal summer pass is eligible for use from April 11 – Sept. 30, 2023. The annual pass is available for $1,999.

“At Frontier, we are committed to making travel affordable and there is no better value in the industry for leisure travel than the GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president, commercial, Frontier Airlines in a press release from the company. “Every day, GoWild! pass holders enjoy spontaneous trips to Las Vegas, Orlando, Miami, Puerto Rico, Cancun, and dozens of other destinations across Frontier’s network.”

With the pass, it is important to be aware of their rules, including that seats are limited, blackout dates apply, not all flights will be available, the pass will automatically renew unless canceled, and that flights do not include any add-on products (like bags or seats) although you can still customize your travel.

The, GoWild! summer pass is on sale through May 31, 2023 or while supplies last. To learn more please view here.