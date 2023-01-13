INDIANAPOLIS — The Federal Trade Commission is warning people to be on the lookout for phishing attempts while taking online quizzes.

The FTC said personality tests, quick surveys and other types of online quizzes may ask seemingly harmless questions. However, the more information you share, the more of a risk there is for that information to be misused.

Scammers can do a lot of damage with just a few answers that give away personal information. The FTC said it is aware of scammers phishing for answers to security question data through quizzes.

The FTC said in some cases, scammers use quiz answers to try to reset accounts, letting them steal bank and other account information. In other cases, scammers hack social media accounts and send malware links under the guise of sharing a quiz.

Before you take a quiz to find out which Marvel character you are, ask yourself: Do I know who’s gathering this information about me — or what they plan to do with it? FTC on online quizzes

The FTC says one major way people can protect their personal information in addition to using strong passwords and multi-factor authentication is steering clear on online quizzes. Or people can just not answer them truthfully.

If an account requires actual security questions, the FTC recommends treating them like additional passwords and use random answers.

Asked to enter your mother’s maiden name? Say it’s something else: Parmesan or another word you’ll remember. Or use a password manager to store a unique answer. This way, scammers won’t be able to use information they find to steal your identity. FTC on security questions

If someone suspects that an online quiz is actually a phishing scam, they should report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.