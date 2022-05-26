INDIANAPOLIS — Several fudge products sold nationwide are being recalled because they were made with Jif Peanut Butter.
The FDA said New York-based Fudgeamentals is voluntarily recalling fudge made with Jif Peanut Butter. The recall comes amid an investigation into a salmonella outbreak connected with the peanut butter.
The Fudgementals recall impacts fudge packaged in 8 oz and 16 oz plastic trays. They were distributed nationwide through retail stores. The UPC code can be found on the back or bottom side of the product just above the barcode and the lot numbers can be found on the secondary-white sticker or printed directly on the side of the package.
|Description
|UPC
|Lot No.
|Packaging Type
|Brand
|WALMART MKT FDG
TRIO V-TINE (16 OZ)
(C-STRWC-PBC)
|681131036207
|21-335
|Clear
Plastic
Container
|Walmart
|WALMART MKT
FUDGE TRIO (16 OZ)
HOLIDAY FUDGE
TRAY
|681131400749
|21-300,
21-301,
21-305
|Clear
Plastic
Container
|Walmart
|PEANUT BUTTER
CHOCOLATE FUDGE
BAR (8 OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS
|840235800026
|22042001,
22059010,
22083003,
22089003,
22129378
|Clear
Plastic
Container
|Fudgeamentals
|VARIETY TRAY (16
OZ) (C-CNC-PBC)
FUDGEAMENTALS
|840235800385
|22-059
|Clear
Plastic
Container
|Fudgeamentals
|PEANUT BUTTER
CHOCOLATE FUDGE
BITES (8 OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS
|840235800415
|22-006,
22-007,
22-066,
22105161
|Clear
Plastic
Container
|Fudgeamentals
PEANUT BUTTER
FUDGE BITES (8 OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS
|840235800422
|21-236,
21-307,
21-314,
21-326
|Clear
Plastic
Container
|Fudgeamentals
|PEANUT BUTTER
FUDGE BAR (8OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS
|840235800569
|22059001,
22083005,
22130393
|Clear
Plastic
Container
|Fudgeamentals
|TIGER BUTTER
FUDGE BAR (8 OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS
|840235800811
|22059007,
22083006,
22089006,
22130394
|Clear
Plastic
Container
|Fudgeamentals
Anyone with the recalled products should return them to the store. So far, there have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to the consumption of the products.
Anyone with health concerns should contact a healthcare provider. Anyone with questions can visit http://www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM ET.