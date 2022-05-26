INDIANAPOLIS — Several fudge products sold nationwide are being recalled because they were made with Jif Peanut Butter.

The FDA said New York-based Fudgeamentals is voluntarily recalling fudge made with Jif Peanut Butter. The recall comes amid an investigation into a salmonella outbreak connected with the peanut butter.

The Fudgementals recall impacts fudge packaged in 8 oz and 16 oz plastic trays. They were distributed nationwide through retail stores. The UPC code can be found on the back or bottom side of the product just above the barcode and the lot numbers can be found on the secondary-white sticker or printed directly on the side of the package.

DescriptionUPCLot No.Packaging TypeBrand
WALMART MKT FDG
TRIO V-TINE (16 OZ)
(C-STRWC-PBC)		68113103620721-335Clear
Plastic
Container		Walmart
WALMART MKT
FUDGE TRIO (16 OZ)
HOLIDAY FUDGE
TRAY		68113140074921-300,
21-301,
21-305		Clear
Plastic
Container		Walmart
PEANUT BUTTER
CHOCOLATE FUDGE
BAR (8 OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS		84023580002622042001,
22059010,
22083003,
22089003,
22129378		Clear
Plastic
Container		Fudgeamentals
VARIETY TRAY (16
OZ) (C-CNC-PBC)
FUDGEAMENTALS		84023580038522-059Clear
Plastic
Container		Fudgeamentals
PEANUT BUTTER
CHOCOLATE FUDGE
BITES (8 OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS		84023580041522-006,
22-007,
22-066,
22105161		Clear
Plastic
Container		Fudgeamentals

PEANUT BUTTER
FUDGE BITES (8 OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS		84023580042221-236,
21-307,
21-314,
21-326		Clear
Plastic
Container		Fudgeamentals
PEANUT BUTTER
FUDGE BAR (8OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS		84023580056922059001,
22083005,
22130393		Clear
Plastic
Container		Fudgeamentals
TIGER BUTTER
FUDGE BAR (8 OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS		84023580081122059007,
22083006,
22089006,
22130394		Clear
Plastic
Container		Fudgeamentals

Anyone with the recalled products should return them to the store. So far, there have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to the consumption of the products.

Anyone with health concerns should contact a healthcare provider. Anyone with questions can visit http://www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM ET. 