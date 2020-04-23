Full Steam Ahead Episode 50 – David Blough

DALLAS, TX. — Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue has turned 50! Hard to believe it’s been nearly a year since this podcast has been launched.

To commemorate this special occasion, for the first time, Full Steam Ahead is launching this episode as an audio and video podcast.

Carrollton, Texas native, Purdue Boilermaker, and current Detroit Lion David Blough joins the podcast for this landmark episode. Watch it below!

Blough came to Purdue in 2014 via Creekview High School in Carrollton, Texas. Following a successful career at Purdue where he saw a lot of growth and development following the hire of Head Coach Jeff Brohm, he helped rebuild Purdue Football back to a respectable program.

Following his senior year, which included the historic win over #2-ranked Ohio State, and a second straight bowl berth, Blough headed off to the NFL. After going undrafted, Blough signed a free agent contract with the Cleveland Browns.

Blough was traded to the Lions right before the regular season started, and on Thanksgiving Day, Blough started his first NFL game for the Lions against the Chicago Bears–Blough’s first completion –a 75-yard TD pass to Kenny Golladay.

Blough and his wife Melissa, also an accomplished athlete in her own right, are now hunkered down in Texas as the nation faces the COVID-19 pandemic.

On this special episode, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks to Blough about the challenges of the pandemic, especially how it is affecting training for his second year in the league. Blough also talks his experience at Purdue, his friendship with Tyler Trent, his faith, magic tricks, and more.

