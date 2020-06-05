Full Steam Ahead Episode 55 – Tim Newton

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — He has a voice that is instantly recognizable the second you tune into a Purdue football or women’s basketball game on the radio — of course I am talking about the great Tim Newton.

Newton, who has been connected to the Purdue community in one way or another for more than 40 years – as a student, radio personality, journalist, communications expert, and of course, the aforementioned role as calling games for Purdue Football and Women’s Basketball.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with Newton about an array of topics, ranging from how he got to Purdue, the many different hats he worn there, his time calling games, his favorite memories, and so much more!

