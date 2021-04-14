Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 100 – Astronaut Jerry Ross

HOUSTON, TX — The Full Steam Ahead Podcast has hit the century mark – 100 episodes – and what better way to celebrate than to feature one of Purdue University‘s Cradle of Astronaut members, Jerry Ross!

Ross made his way to Purdue in 1966 via Crown Point, Indiana where he earned multiple degrees. Following his education at Purdue, he joined the United States Air Force, followed by a long career at NASA where he set the world record for number of space flights, a record that is now shared with one other astronaut. A more complete biographical history can be found in the links below.

On this special landmark episode episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, Ross shares with FOX59’s Adam Bartels about his journey from childhood where he first became interested in space, to his time at Purdue, as well as his career in the Air Force and NASA, life after retirement, and so much more!

Links:

Purdue Profile

NASA Profile

Purdue in Space

Spacewalker: My Journey in Space and Faith as NASA’s Record-Setting Frequent Flyer

Becoming a Spacewalker: My Journey to the Stars

