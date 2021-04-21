Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 101 – Purdue Grand Prix

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After an one year absence due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Purdue Grand Prix is back!

The 64th running of the ‘Greatest Spectacle in College Racing’ will take place on Saturday, April 24th, with a rain date schedule for Sunday, April 25th.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, Purdue University students Russ Kleiner and Sami DeLey talk with FOX59’s Adam Bartels about excitement for this weekend’s Grand Prix race, benefits of the event, how you can watch, and more!

