Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 102 – Katie Gearlds

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — On March 26th, former Purdue Women’s Basketball player and Marian University Women’s Coach Katie Gearlds was named Associate Head Coach and coach-in-waiting for her alma mater.

Gearlds will succeed current head coach Sharon Versyp, who is heading into the last year of her contract – a succession plan similar to what the Men’s Basketball program did back in 2004 with Matt Painter. A plan that Purdue athletics and its fans hope will produce the same results.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with Gearlds about the move, her coaching philosophy, bringing Purdue Women’s Basketball to a national contender, and more!

Follow the Full Steam Ahead podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

Watch the interview at the top of this article, and or listen to this episode below.

You can also listen to, subscribe, like, and/or comment on the podcasts on the following platforms