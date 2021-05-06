Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 103 – Celebrating Purdue’s Top Students

WEST LAFAYETTE — As Purdue prepares for 2021 Spring Commencement, the university recently announced the recipients of the school’s top honors that will be recognized during next weekend’s ceremonies.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels had the honor of talking with two of Purdue’s top students that are being celebrated at graduation – top female student, and winner of the Flora Roberts Award, Sasha Kipnis, as well as top male student and winner of the G.A. Ross Award, Zach Marshall.

Both students share with Bartels about their journey to and through Purdue, reaction to receiving their awards, post-graduation plans, and more!

