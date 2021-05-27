Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 105 – Purdue Motorsports

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indy500 isn’t the only significant racing that happens in Indiana, especially to the Purdue community.

Last month we featured the Purdue Grand Prix on the podcast. And as Indianapolis gears up for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” this Memorial Day weekend, Purdue Motorsports prepares for some important events of their own this Fall. Those being the evGrand Prix and the Indy Autonomous Challenge.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with Purdue University’s Director of Motorsports, Danny White about what Purdue Motorsports is, its importance and benefits, the upcoming events, and more!

