Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 108 – Elliot Bloom

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue Men’s Basketball Director of Administration and Operations Elliot Bloom has had a very fortunate career thus far.

Following Bloom’s graduation from Purdue University in 1999, he spent one year working with Coach Roy Williams at Kansas, followed by one year with Coach Mike Krzyzewski at Duke before returning to his alma mater, where he has spent that past 20-plus years working with the legendary Coach Gene Keady and Matt Painter.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, Bloom talks with FOX59’s Adam Bartels about his journey, his duties as director of ops, excitement surrounding the program, and more!

