Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 109 – Dog Aging Project Update

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Well over a year into her involvement with the Dog Aging Project, Purdue University assistant professor Dr. Audrey Ruple is seeing early returns and benefits from the study.

The study is designed to gather as much data on as many breeds and ages of dogs as possible in order to identify all biological and environmental factors that affect a dog’s health and longevity.

Another purpose of the project is connecting the similarities between human health and our canine counterparts, studying the diseases that dogs suffer from and how we can treat those, and conversely, treat humans.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels catches up with Ruple to check on the progress of the study, its benefits, some surprising findings, a link between her late dog, Bitzer, and Purdue superfan Tyler Trent, and more!



