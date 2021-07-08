Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 110 – 2021 Men of Mackey TBT Team

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Men of Mackey are back!

Following their inaugural year in the 2020 TBT that saw them advance to the second round, the Purdue alumni team, Men of Mackey, 2021 version, is ready to make some more noise in this year’s tournament.

TBT, short for The Basketball Tournament, a $1 million, winner-take-all single elimination tournament takes place, starting mid-July, with the championship on August 3rd. Purdue’s alumni team will play their first game on Friday, July 23rd at 7PM on ESPN against the Ballinteers, a University of Tennessee alumni team.

Men of Mackey, a squad formed and put together by GM and Fort Wayne native Ryan Kay will once again be coached by former Purdue basketball player, and current University of Incarnate Word assistant coach Ryne Smith. Kay and Coach Smith joined FOX59’s Adam Bartels on the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue to discuss the forming of this team, lessons learned from last year, playing for Tyler Trent, confidence to win it all, and more!

