Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 111 – The Cradle of Astronauts and Purdue’s Connection to Space Exploration

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — One of the many great things Purdue University is known for is “The Cradle of Astronauts.“

With her suborbital flight on Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity on July 11, Sirisha Bandla became the 26th Purdue alumni to join that distinguished club. Bandla, a graduate of School of Aeronautics and Astronautics in Purdue’s College of Engineering, along with fellow Purdue alum and “Cradle” member Beth Moses both joined the first fully-crewed Virgin Galactic flight 53.5 miles above the earth’s surface last week.

Dr. Steven Collicott, a professor in the School of Aeronautics and Astronautics, taught Bandla, knows Moses, and has been inspiring other Boilermakers alike to pursue a career in space exploration at one level or another.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, Dr. Collicott talks with FOX59’s Adam Bartels about having Bandla as a student, watching his former students involved in space-related careers, the “cradle,” and more!

