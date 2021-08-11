Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 114 – 2021 Volleyball Season Preview

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following a season that saw Purdue Volleyball make it to the Elite 8 before losing to eventual national champion, Kentucky, the Lady Boilermakers are back at Holloway Gym preparing for the upcoming season.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with Volleyball Head Coach Dave Shondell about last season’s run, preparing for the upcoming season, former player Annie Drew’s outstanding performance at the Olympics, and more!

Purdue Volleyball starts their season on Friday, August 27th against LMU at Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette. You can checkout there full schedule here.

Watch the interview at the top of this article, and or listen to this episode below.

