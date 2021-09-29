Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 120 – Data Mine

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Open to all undergraduate and graduate students, The Data Mine at Purdue is large-scale learning community for students to engage in and through collaboration, research, innovation, entrepreneurship, and beyond.

Originally named the Statistics Living Learning Community following a $1.5 grant from The National Science Foundation back in 2014, the name was officially changed to The Data Mine for the 2018-2019 academic year. In that first year, the program has grown from approximately 100 students to just under 1,000 students this year.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with Professor of Statistics, Mark Daniel Ward about the program’s history, purpose and much more!

