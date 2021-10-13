Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 121 – Space Force Partnership

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University is already known as “The Cradle of Astronauts” (and Cradle of Quarterbacks for that matter), but it might not be long before they attain the name as “Cradle of Space Force Cadets” as well.

On September 29, 2021, Gen. David D. “DT” Thompson, USSF vice chief of space operations (and Purdue alum), joined Purdue President Mitch Daniels on campus to announce a new partnership between the U.S. Space Force and Purdue to become the latest member of the Space Force’s University Partnership Program.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with Dan DeLaurentis, professor in the School of Aeronautics and Astronautics, and Director of Purdue’s Institute for Global Security and Defense Innovation about the significance of this partnership and the positive, long-lasting impact it will have on current and future Boilermakers, as well as the Space Force program!

Watch the interview at the top of this article, and or listen to this episode below.

