Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 124 – Purdue Men’s Basketball Preview

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue Men’s Basketball season is days away and excitement, along with expectations may be as high as they’ve ever been.

With preseason top-10 rankings all-around and several preseason accolades for Trevion Williams and Jaden Ivey, the consensus is that this could be the year that Coach Matt Painter and the Boilers finally reach that elusive Final 4.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with the voices of Purdue Basketball, Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell about the season ahead, the hype, expectations, and more!

