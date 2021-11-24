Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 126 – Battle for the Old Oaken Bucket

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Bowl positioning and pride are on the line Saturday afternoon in West Lafayette as Purdue and IU battle for the Old Oaken Bucket.

With Purdue already clinching a bowl birth three weeks ago with their win over then third ranked Michigan State, the Boilers are looking to strengthen their bowl resume on Saturday, while attempting to take back the Old Oaken Bucket from IU. The Hoosiers won the last game played in 2019, in double-overtime. Purdue leads the all-time series 74-42-6, and 60-32-3 since the trophy series began in 1925.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels features two guests. First, Gold and Black Illustrated’s President and Publisher Alan Karpick joins the show to give a history lesson the historic rivalry, as well as break down the game itself. Secondly, host Adam Bartels welcomes in his brother, and IU grad, to talk about some of their favorite memories of the game.

