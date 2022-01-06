Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 130 – Sarah Griffith

CHICAGO – Sarah Griffith‘s legacy and impact on Purdue Soccer will last forever.

Overcoming an extensive surgery on her back in 2018, putting her sophomore year on hold, and nearly derailing her soccer career, Griffith bounced back in 2019 to have a remarkable career at Purdue, including a senior year no one will soon forget.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with Griffith about her career at Purdue, overcoming the odds of her injury, her future as a professional soccer player with the Chicago Red Stars, and more!

Links:

Sarah Griffith: Overcoming the Odds Documentary

Episode 119 – Purdue Soccer

Chicago Red Stars Select Sarah Griffith in NWSL Draft

