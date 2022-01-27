Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 133 – Purdue Memorial Union/Atlas Family Marketplace

WEST LAFAYETTE — The Purdue Memorial Union is approaching 100 years this year since it has been serving Boilermaker students and staff after its completion in 1922. With several of its original features still in place today, the Union has seen many upgrades along the way, including the most recent – the new Atlas Family Marketplace.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with Matt Folk, president and CEO of Purdue for Life Foundation, about continued upgrades and improvements to the Union, including the most recent to the ground floor, now known as the new Atlas Family Marketplace, all while maintaining its history, and more!

