Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 134 – The Parker Sisters

WEST LAFAYETTE — The legacy of Frieda and Winifred Parker is chiseled into the hallowed halls of Purdue University in West Lafayette. Cemented not only in the university’s history but seeded in the roots of the community, both past and present. To honor the sisters, to ensure their story forever remains entwined with Purdue’s own heritage, the university has released not only a documentary highlighting Frieda and Winifred’s courageous movement but renamed two residence halls in their namesake in the fall of 2021.

Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue is honored to kick-off and celebrate Black History Month by sharing the courageous story of The Parker Sisters. FOX59’s Adam Bartels interviews Renee Thomas, associate vice provost for diversity and inclusion at Purdue, as she takes listeners on a stroll through history and reminds all students at Purdue why the Parker Sisters story is important now and forever, no matter who you are.

Links

An American legacy with Boilermaker roots

Courageous Parker sisters were ‘Boilermakers in every sense’

Purdue Renames Residence Halls for Parker Sisters

Black Purdue Documentary

Black Cultural Center

