WEST LAFAYETTE — Educating, honoring, and celebrating Black History Month at Purdue University is an extremely important time on campus.

In an effort to further educate students of all backgrounds, as well as honor, and enrich the lives and Purdue experience of Black students on campus, several Purdue organizations have held events throughout the month.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with Purdue’s Peyton Stovall, Associate Athletics Director for Student Development, about those events, as well as new Black History Month Discussion Video series, and much more!

Links

Black History Month Discussion with EMPOWER Ep. 1 (can access all other episodes from here)

Leroy Keyes Athletics Leadership Fellowship

Episode 134 – The Parker Sisters



