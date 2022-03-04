WEST LAFAYETTE — Created in 2020, Purdue For Life Foundation‘s aim is to keep alumni, fans, and friends of Purdue connected to the university, while getting involved and giving back.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talk with Purdue For Life President and CEO Matt Folk about the importance of PFLF, getting involved, upcoming events, and more!

Watch the interview at the top of this article, and or listen to this episode below.

