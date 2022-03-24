WEST LAFAYETTE — Every time an area of the country is hit with a wildfire, that community is further devastated as their water can become contaminated and unsafe to drink for some time.

These catastrophic events inspired Purdue professor Andrew Whelton to start his own research on the water affected and what can be done to help communities recover faster.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with Whelton about his research, what he’s learned, next steps, and more!

